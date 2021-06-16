Highrise Free Font

Highrise Font FREE - This condensed display font made by the Indieground Team is perfect for your heavy titles and headlines. It gives an iconic style and boldness to the typography of your artworks, both retro and modern. It fits every graphic design or typography-related project. A font with a minimal atmosphere that will give a cool style and weight to all your artistic compositions. The font demos are free for personal use and if you need you can also buy the regular commercial version includes the 3 different condensed font-weights with their full characters set shown in the preview.

Free for Personal Use Demo Version https://indieground.net/product/highrise-font/

Full & Commercial Version

https://creativemarket.com/indieground/6221515-Highrise-Font?u=indieground