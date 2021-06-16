Amani | Fashion Instagram Stories Template By Websroad

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Are you looking for a clean and elegant Instagram stories template to support your marketing campaign? Our Instagram stories template series might be the right option for you :) Editing the content is also easy using Adobe Photoshop software. We hope you like it!
FEATURED:
+ Multipul Varitions of design
+ Professional and clean structured files
+ Pictures Included ( free for personal and commercial use )
+ 1080 x 1920 px High Resolution
+ CMYK Color Mode
+ 300dpi Resolution
+ All Text Are Editable With Text Tool
+ Only Free Font Use
+ Font Link Are Included On Documentation
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks