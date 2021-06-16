MJPK: Logotype

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi, everyone!
Time to introduce you another project we are proud of. It was really clean work in cooperation with beautiful people. An electrical company providing solutions for McDonald's, Amazon and other significant market players in Germany.
Logo is based on symbol of electricity and letter "M". Works quite good here, doesn't it? And of course, we did much more than this, so... see you soon 😉
