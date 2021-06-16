Mário Šustek
Madelo

MJPK: Logotype

MJPK: Logotype electricity brandbook logo design branding
Hi, everyone!

Time to introduce you another project we are proud of. It was really clean work in cooperation with beautiful people. An electrical company providing solutions for McDonald's, Amazon and other significant market players in Germany.

Logo is based on symbol of electricity and letter "M". Works quite good here, doesn't it? And of course, we did much more than this, so... see you soon 😉

For now you can contribute by pressing "L" ❤️

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
[making brands delicious, with love]
