Logo Design #2 The Beanery

Logo Design #2 The Beanery app vector logo illustration icon graphic design design branding
Hi Dribbblers,

I hope you all are going good. I'm dealing with the Cafe Logo Design, Please see.
Cup + Coffee = Peace

For work request, drop an email

theyshshrma@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
