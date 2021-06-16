Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Database Metrics - Klovercloud

Database Metrics - Klovercloud ui design visual design database info advance filter usage memory cpu web ui paas cloud service platform cloud service dashboard cloud service webapp dashboard ui database dashboard
Here are the Database Metrics screen I did for klovercloud (PAAS)Platform as a Service Webapp.

What is Klovercloud?

KloverCloud democratizes Kubernetes by providing developers an integrated cloud platform to build, deploy and monitor applications. Klovercloud handle all your operational headache, so developers can focus on solving business problems.

Interested in collaboration & push your product to the next level?  just write to me at rafredwan@gmail.com

Thanks

