Social responsibility

At monday.com we felt an ever-growing responsibility towards the communities we live in. As we scale the company, we want to make a large, positive impact on society.

Non-profit organizations have a huge digital divide compared to for-profit businesses. The tools that they work with, their tech stack, even their ability to get computers and adopt new technologies is limited.

They need a lot of help adopting new software and learning new digital tools. We feel we can help them become more efficient, improve their processes, and make a real change in how they operate.