Study Group App

Background
I was given a task by Ruangguru to design a product solution for their study group feature in their app as a part of their recruitment process.
Teachers give more assignments to students during the pandemic with online-based learning. Students have difficulty concentrating and feel unmotivated in doing assignments

Design Goal
Encourage group-based learning where students can help each other and not depend on the teacher.

Challenges
I couldn’t talk with a lot of users, was only able to talk with 2 kids of 14th and 16th grade.

Process
Since I didn’t have structured machinery and team to follow a textbook design process but the way I solved the problem pretty much used the usual Design Thinking process mixed with elements and methods from Design Sprint to speed up the brainstorming and ideation phase.

