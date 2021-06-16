Study Group App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Background
I was given a task by Ruangguru to design a product solution for their study group feature in their app as a part of their recruitment process.
Teachers give more assignments to students during the pandemic with online-based learning. Students have difficulty concentrating and feel unmotivated in doing assignments
Design Goal
Encourage group-based learning where students can help each other and not depend on the teacher.
Challenges
I couldn’t talk with a lot of users, was only able to talk with 2 kids of 14th and 16th grade.
Process
Since I didn’t have structured machinery and team to follow a textbook design process but the way I solved the problem pretty much used the usual Design Thinking process mixed with elements and methods from Design Sprint to speed up the brainstorming and ideation phase.