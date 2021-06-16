Margarita

Package concept for beauty store

Margarita
Margarita
  • Save
Package concept for beauty store art care nurshing treat self treatment antiage skin face and body oil cosmetics package design store beauty minimalism minimal branding design packaging package elixir
Download color palette

This line of packaging was created for elixir oils for the skin of the face and body.
I'm open for work worldwide. Write to:
margarett.stasevich@mail.ru

Margarita
Margarita

More by Margarita

View profile
    • Like