Amrita Gurbuxani

Beauty brand logo

Amrita Gurbuxani
Amrita Gurbuxani
  • Save
Beauty brand logo design branding logo
Download color palette

Logo for a small beauty startup, took me lesser than 30 minutes. 13 year old designer here, really appreciate suggestions..

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Amrita Gurbuxani
Amrita Gurbuxani

More by Amrita Gurbuxani

View profile
    • Like