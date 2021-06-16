Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge #009 #MusicPlayer

Daily UI Challenge #009 #MusicPlayer uiux musicplayer music figma app ux ui design
Hey guys!
This is my 9th day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is Music Player
Tool : Figma
Pic : Pinterest

Hope you guys like it!
Please give me your feedback and click L if you like it:)

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
