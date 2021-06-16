Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jaymal

Sign-up page

Jaymal
Jaymal
  • Save
Sign-up page purple sign up
Download color palette

Hello guys,

this is my first shot let me know what do you think about this.

illustration by https://karthiksrinivas.in/

Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Jaymal
Jaymal
Like