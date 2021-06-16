Redesign The Design Thinker App

UI, UX, Product Design, and other design roles are very popular right now. Some are focused solely on the user experience and some are visual aesthetics too. However, to be a successful designer we must have a deep understanding of how design has a positive impact not only on users but can also provide value to businesses and companies as well.

To achieve the above objectives, these candidates and designers are confused about when and where to learn the right and effective ones that can improve their skills and support their careers.

-----

Objective: Help identify areas that need to be developed, provide guidance, and help designers create a measurable and targeted skills development plan.

Let me know your Awesome Feedback

Dont forget to Like❤ it :)

Thankyou !!

.

Instagram