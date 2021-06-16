Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andri.
The Design Thinker

Redesign The Design Thinker App

Andri.
The Design Thinker
Andri. for The Design Thinker
Hire Us
  • Save
Redesign The Design Thinker App community application mobile design uidesign mobile uiuxdesign ui design uiux community mentor app mentor community app
Download color palette

UI, UX, Product Design, and other design roles are very popular right now. Some are focused solely on the user experience and some are visual aesthetics too. However, to be a successful designer we must have a deep understanding of how design has a positive impact not only on users but can also provide value to businesses and companies as well.

To achieve the above objectives, these candidates and designers are confused about when and where to learn the right and effective ones that can improve their skills and support their careers.
-----
Objective: Help identify areas that need to be developed, provide guidance, and help designers create a measurable and targeted skills development plan.

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
.
Instagram

The Design Thinker
The Design Thinker
Hire Us

More by The Design Thinker

View profile
    • Like