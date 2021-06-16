Logo Design #1 Crisp Decor

The client run a small Tumblr blog about Interior decor and wanted me to produce a visual identity for it! It has been slowing accumulating a large following and he want to start expanding the posts and commentaries to other platforms such as Medium and Instagram. However, he want to have a logo design he can use for followers to recognize his blog when they come across his content on another site.

Crisp Decor mainly focuses on commentary about recently released decor products and curated galleries that are submitted by the community. It have a niche in exploring minimal decor.

Keeping it simple.

