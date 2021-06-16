Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Volodymyr Yuzyfyshyn

TeaLine - Online store / E-commerce

Volodymyr Yuzyfyshyn
Volodymyr Yuzyfyshyn
  • Save
TeaLine - Online store / E-commerce web design tea store tea e-commerce
Download color palette

Hi guys✌
Here is e-commerce for a company, that sells imported tea from around the world. A new player in the tea market, which offers quality products. User-friendly interface for a better user experience made in light colorous. Quick and easy to use interactive options, filter and another functions.

Waiting for comments and likes! 👀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Volodymyr Yuzyfyshyn
Volodymyr Yuzyfyshyn

More by Volodymyr Yuzyfyshyn

View profile
    • Like