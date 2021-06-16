Ninox Logo Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
While redesigning the visual brand identity for our partners at Ninox, we explored several logo options. Our team made sure to keep a new one consistent and recognizable while creating a refreshed wordmark. There were a lot of research steps and stages that produced numerous results. However, three made it to the top, but only one was selected and included in the Ninox brand identity guide.
