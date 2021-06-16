Angga Tantama

Dopamine

Dopamine surrealism surreal illustration t-shirtdesign t-shirt tshirt vector cat cryptoart crypto
"Things those make life happier are impermanent.
One day we will die. We will lost everything."

this is one of my NFT art on Makersplace.com Thanks for all of the collectors!

