Doctor's dashboard 👩‍⚕️

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
Because of the industry we work in, healthcare issues are super important to us. 🏥
That is why we designed an app that is dedicated to clinics and doctors. 👨⚕️ Within this tool, doctors are able to see all the information about their patients, medical history, details of every treatment, calendar, and much more. 🖥
So, here’s a little sneak peek of this app - the main dashboard.
Take a look and give us some love!
-----
Thanks for watching!
We’re open to new projects! Just drop us an e-mail at hello@brandmed.com
For more information just visit our website Brandmed
Our Social Media channels: LinkedIn Facebook Behance
We appreciate your support, so press [L] for showing us some love.