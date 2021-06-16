Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Malwina Piękoś
Brandmed

Doctor's dashboard 👩‍⚕️

Malwina Piękoś
Brandmed
Malwina Piękoś for Brandmed
Hire Us
  • Save
Doctor's dashboard 👩‍⚕️ dashboard design ux design medical healthcare ui hospital doctor schedule health platform medical management health health dashboard clinic app clinic dashboard healthcare uiuxdesign uiux dashboard ui dashboard app design medicine
Download color palette

Hey there!
Because of the industry we work in, healthcare issues are super important to us. 🏥
That is why we designed an app that is dedicated to clinics and doctors. 👨‍⚕️ Within this tool, doctors are able to see all the information about their patients, medical history, details of every treatment, calendar, and much more. 🖥
So, here’s a little sneak peek of this app - the main dashboard.
Take a look and give us some love!
-----
Thanks for watching!
We’re open to new projects! Just drop us an e-mail at hello@brandmed.com
For more information just visit our website Brandmed
Our Social Media channels: LinkedIn Facebook Behance
We appreciate your support, so press [L] for showing us some love.

Brandmed
Brandmed
Hire Us

More by Brandmed

View profile
    • Like