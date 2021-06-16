Doctor's dashboard 👩‍⚕️

Hey there!

Because of the industry we work in, healthcare issues are super important to us. 🏥

That is why we designed an app that is dedicated to clinics and doctors. 👨‍⚕️ Within this tool, doctors are able to see all the information about their patients, medical history, details of every treatment, calendar, and much more. 🖥

So, here’s a little sneak peek of this app - the main dashboard.

Take a look and give us some love!

-----

Thanks for watching!

We’re open to new projects! Just drop us an e-mail at hello@brandmed.com

For more information just visit our website Brandmed

Our Social Media channels: LinkedIn Facebook Behance

We appreciate your support, so press [L] for showing us some love.