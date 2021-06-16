Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrey Poteryaev

E-Book for Astrakhan Art Gallery

E-Book for Astrakhan Art Gallery contrast typography exhibition museum clean ui minimalism
One of the exhibition pages. On the left is a reproduction of the painting, on the right is a description for it. Again soft tones is base of color scheme since the work was done within one project. Designed for 4K

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
