Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yurii Babyn

Imagine dragons new website about 2021

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn
  • Save
Imagine dragons new website about 2021 typography flat rock musician music imagine behance concept ux dragons clean figma homepage website ui interface design visualization
Download color palette

Hi!✌

This case is waiting for your like on Behance 🤘🏻 Behance !

The new concept for the world-famous band «Imagine Dragons»

26/30 #dribbble30dayschallenge

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn

More by Yurii Babyn

View profile
    • Like