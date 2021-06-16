The future of cashback.

Select online store → Shop → Earn bitcoin rewards.

This is reality! Our clients’ project.

Satsback helps people earn free bitcoin when shopping online in EU.

Today we want to share with you brand design for this project. And now the website is on development stage, we will definitely share the update with you.

Satsback - Brand Identity for Bitcoin Cashback Service.

BTW, you can learn more about logo design process on the Outcrowd blog.

***



