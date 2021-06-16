Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Outcrowd

Satsback - Brand Identity for Bitcoin Cashback Service

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Satsback - Brand Identity for Bitcoin Cashback Service logotype logo design logo gradient colors cashback service cashback bitcoin graphic design branding brand identity brand design ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. Satsback_Ver_2.mp4
  2. Satsback_dribble_5.png

The future of cashback.
Select online store → Shop → Earn bitcoin rewards.

This is reality! Our clients’ project.
Satsback helps people earn free bitcoin when shopping online in EU.

Today we want to share with you brand design for this project. And now the website is on development stage, we will definitely share the update with you.

Satsback - Brand Identity for Bitcoin Cashback Service.

BTW, you can learn more about logo design process on the Outcrowd blog.

***

Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io

Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like