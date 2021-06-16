Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eugene Sypchenko / QG Designs

Men's Health Magazine App

Men's Health Magazine App mobile uitrends uiuxdesign design ui ux sketch application ux ui figma app
This time I thought that it would be a great practice to design a magazine app. I've chosen Man's Health magazine as it doesn't have a mobile app. Designing an app for a newspaper or a magazine is quite a different experience as the main focus in such apps goes to typography.

My main goal was to preserve the original layout of the magazine and convert it to an app which would resemble the magazine itself at first sight.

I'm available for hiring! Contact me at evgeniisypchenko@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
