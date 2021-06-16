Men's Health Magazine App

This time I thought that it would be a great practice to design a magazine app. I've chosen Man's Health magazine as it doesn't have a mobile app. Designing an app for a newspaper or a magazine is quite a different experience as the main focus in such apps goes to typography.

My main goal was to preserve the original layout of the magazine and convert it to an app which would resemble the magazine itself at first sight.

I'm available for hiring! Contact me at evgeniisypchenko@gmail.com