Sign up form for a website

Sign up form for a website dailyui 001 branding fashion clothing login screen clean ui login minimal registration form design ui design dailyui form webdesign account sign up website web
Hey friend! This is the first screen for the Daily UI Challenge. A sign up form for an online shop offering sustainable clothes. The most important thing is that the user can create an account without any distractions.

