Business Flyer Template A highly versatile corporate business flyer suitable for all business industries. Create stunning flyers on the fly and streamline your workflow with this easy edit template. Use it to create traditional print advertising such as magazine advert, newspaper ads placement, promotional posters, and all other ways you can think of. Template Features Fully editable Template illustrator Ai A4 – Print Size 8.27” x 11.69” (Bleed size 8.46” x 11.9”) Font (Free) – Roboto Important Notice...... Photo used in the template is NOT INCLUDED. A link to the photo can be found in the readme file.