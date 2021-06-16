Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Workfit - Mobile App

Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Barly Vallendito for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Workfit - Mobile App ios mobile app mobile categories category sport home signup login fitness black gym workout designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Workfits is a platform to find fitness classes & gyms easily. Let me know your thoughts on this everyone. Thanks!

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

__________________

Website | Instagram | UI Kit

Dipa: UI/UX Design
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Harmonizing Digital Product Design 🧘🏻‍♂️
Hire Us

More by Dipa: UI/UX Design

View profile
    • Like