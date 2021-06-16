Yoann Baunach
Clint Agency

Kinetix - Website

Yoann Baunach
Clint Agency
Yoann Baunach for Clint Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Kinetix - Website landing interface website ui tech clean minimal dark black grid retro startup saas
Download color palette

Kinetix is a new 3D animation tool for all the creative minds. The AI assisted tool speed up the animation process and enables 3D professionals to focus on their work. We helped their team to shape their product and define their brand.

Their website was shaped around the concept of digitalization of the self.

Product owning : Théophile Bélivier
Design : Lucas Boilly , Yoann Baunach &  Antoine Bosque
Brand strategy : Bertrand Bénichou Theisen

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Clint Agency
Clint Agency
We craft digital products and services
Hire Us

More by Clint Agency

View profile
    • Like