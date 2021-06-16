Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Drawing EuroLeague

Drawing EuroLeague finalfour euroleague illustration basketball digital artwork artist sport design art
Introducing Drawing EuroLeague.

It consists in a 40-pages media kit created by the best sports illustrators in the world, art directed by me. Each designer has drawn a EL team captain. It was distributed for promotional purpose among players and experts during the Final Four 2021 in Cologne.

The artworks contained within its pages will be published gradually on Turkish Airlines EuroLeague social networks.

