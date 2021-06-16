Robert Raimann
LaunchGuru - just landed! 🙌

Do you also have a feeling that when the rocket starts, the time slows down? ⏳ Our Flutter team decided to help in space exploration ^^ 🚀🚀🚀

Kudos to Szymon Nitecki for the idea and excellent development work by Kacper Kogut and Julia Debecka. 🎸🌟🎸🌟🎸🌟

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
