Кто из нас не любит море? Наверное, мало таких людей возможно отыскать. Его баюкающий шепот, плеск волн о берег, богатый подводный мир. Только представьте себе манящие следом за собой крики чаек и теплое побережье с десятками ярких кафе, пирс или пристань с лодками, катерами и кораблями.

Миксуем некоторые из этих составляющих и получаем на выходе данный логотип: иллюминатор, сквозь который виден горизонт, птиц, высматривающих добычу и бесконечные волны, влекущие к неизведанным берегам и таинственным глубинам.

Who among us doesn't love the sea? Probably few of these people can be found. Its lulling whisper, the lapping of the waves on the shore, the rich underwater world. Just imagine the cries of seagulls beckoning after you and the warm coastline with dozens of bright cafes, a pier with boats and ships. We mix some of these components and get this logo at the output: a porthole through which the horizon is visible, birds looking out for prey and endless waves leading to unexplored shores and mysterious depths.

