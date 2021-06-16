Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel App

Travel App graphic design logo flat ux ui minimal design travel
Hi guys!🔥

I would like to show you the concept of a travel app. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Hope you enjoyed it!❤️

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
