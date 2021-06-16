Hello World - MotionBites.com

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello world,
We are exited to announce that we launched a new project called MotionBites. A Marketplace for high-quality After Effects project files. The devil's in the details, so we want to bring back the attention to them and provide the community with beautiful animation templates. Many new features are in the pipeline.
If this is something that interests you feel free to have a look at motionbites.com
Thanks ✨
