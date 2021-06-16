Good for Sale
Logo Design

Good for sale
Hi everybody!

My work is completely my own and original. You can liken this design to many objects, but what I designed with inspiration; farmer hat.

For which companies might this object be suitable?

-Farmer
-Agriculturist
-Importer
-Manufacturer
-Toy shop
-Painter
-Painting studio
-Photographer

If you like the design, you can press the "L" button 🎉

Do you need a stylish and original identity? say hi 👋
-sencanwork@gmail.com

Let's move your company up together 🎉

