Logo Design

My work is completely my own and original. You can liken this design to many objects, but what I designed with inspiration; farmer hat.

For which companies might this object be suitable?

-Farmer

-Agriculturist

-Importer

-Manufacturer

-Toy shop

-Painter

-Painting studio

-Photographer

