Logo Design

Hi everybody!
My work is completely my own and original. You can liken this design to many objects, but what I designed with inspiration; farmer hat.
For which companies might this object be suitable?
-Farmer
-Agriculturist
-Importer
-Manufacturer
-Toy shop
-Painter
-Painting studio
-Photographer
