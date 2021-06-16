Evgeniya Antonova

Packaging of monster cookies for kids

Packaging of monster cookies for kids branding mascot character label graphic design cute funny cookies monster brand illustration package design packaging design packaging design package
Funny design, cute illustrations of monsters and hand-drawn lettering

Instagramm @antonova_lettering

