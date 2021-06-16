websroad

Asana Creative Resume & CV Template By Websroad

This brilliant Asana resume template and cover letter feature a concise and modern design to highlight your skills, experience and accomplishments. It has a modern style timeline design to show your previous experience. We do our best to give you an impressively well-balanced aesthetically pleasing identity that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish - Web or Print.

Features

+ Vector File (PSD, Ai & Eps).
+ Fully Customizable and Editable
+ Organized layers
+ 300 DPI High Resolution
+ 100% Print Ready Format
+ 100% Text is editable
+ Professional & clean design
+ Free fonts used.

The background mock-ups and photos are not included.

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

