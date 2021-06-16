Asana Creative Resume & CV Template By Websroad

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This brilliant Asana resume template and cover letter feature a concise and modern design to highlight your skills, experience and accomplishments. It has a modern style timeline design to show your previous experience. We do our best to give you an impressively well-balanced aesthetically pleasing identity that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish - Web or Print.
Features
+ Vector File (PSD, Ai & Eps).
+ Fully Customizable and Editable
+ Organized layers
+ 300 DPI High Resolution
+ 100% Print Ready Format
+ 100% Text is editable
+ Professional & clean design
+ Free fonts used.
The background mock-ups and photos are not included.
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks