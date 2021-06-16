Nehal Gupta

Logo Design For A Furniture Brand | Fox Furniture

Nehal Gupta
Nehal Gupta
  • Save
Logo Design For A Furniture Brand | Fox Furniture logo design ui icon vector simple animation logo graphic design motion graphics 3d branding illustration design minimal creative simple design
Download color palette

Made this logo for our client who had a furniture store.

Nehal Gupta
Nehal Gupta

More by Nehal Gupta

View profile
    • Like