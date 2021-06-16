Free Crumpled Paper Mockup PSD Template

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here we have presented a silver crumpled paper mockup that is placed on a wooden table platform, where a laptop and a camera are also customized with the mockup. This paper mockup will be perfect for various presentation designs that give you a stunning view and complete creation according to your needs.
Free Download