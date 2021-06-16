Franco

Intro modals for mobile app

Intro modals for mobile app mobile figma hybrid android ios design game social modals cards welcome branding ux ui app
(Design work for iPassion Aps)

The Couple Game app now has 3 main features (Q/A topic packs, fun coupons and idea cards)  To enhance the experience for new users, these modals welcome the user on each one to give them a guiding feeling.

It's crucial to identify the photography or graphics to best represent the message tone we're delivering. Thank you 😀

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
