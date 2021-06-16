Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Synerginen - Logo Design mark synergy abstract internet tech logomark development technology company saas software design simple modern vector identity icon logotype branding logo
Synerginen is a software-as-a-service product that combines services of several small service providers to make them more appealing to customers through synergy - from which comes the brand name "Synerginen"

I name this logo concept is “Square of Synergy”
A simple, modern and flat logo depicting a tightly
clinging hand symbolizes synergy in a square.

Orange was chosen as the main color related to
the meaning of synergy, happiness, fun,
enthusiasm, creativity, and success.

