Synerginen - Logo Design

Synerginen is a software-as-a-service product that combines services of several small service providers to make them more appealing to customers through synergy - from which comes the brand name "Synerginen"
I name this logo concept is “Square of Synergy”
A simple, modern and flat logo depicting a tightly
clinging hand symbolizes synergy in a square.
Orange was chosen as the main color related to
the meaning of synergy, happiness, fun,
enthusiasm, creativity, and success.
