Thunder Blaze Dragon Sticker

Thunder Blaze Dragon Sticker dragon beyblade dark blue blaze thunder lightning vector illustration design game logo figma graphic design sticker
I made this Thunder Blaze Dragon sticker as a part of a Beyblade Game that I am designing. Thunder Blaze is one of the Beyblade characters in the game. It has got some unique powerups which I won't tell.

This is completely made in Figma😉

Sneak peek the game on Playstore to see more designs
(Bladers: Online Multiplayer Spinning Tops)

From now on I will be posting my work in progress here.
At this time of posting it is having 340,000+ installs on Playstore. Will soon be launching to iOS.

Any feedback or suggestions is appreciated😁

Connect with me on
Twitter | Linkedin

