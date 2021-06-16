🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made this Thunder Blaze Dragon sticker as a part of a Beyblade Game that I am designing. Thunder Blaze is one of the Beyblade characters in the game. It has got some unique powerups which I won't tell.
This is completely made in Figma😉
Sneak peek the game on Playstore to see more designs
(Bladers: Online Multiplayer Spinning Tops)
From now on I will be posting my work in progress here.
At this time of posting it is having 340,000+ installs on Playstore. Will soon be launching to iOS.
Any feedback or suggestions is appreciated😁
Connect with me on
Twitter | Linkedin