Diana Palavandishvili
Fintory

📊 Cash Management and Analytics Dashboard

Diana Palavandishvili
Fintory
Diana Palavandishvili for Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
📊 Cash Management and Analytics Dashboard data dashboard analytics desktop ui ux interface fintory design clean ui
📊 Cash Management and Analytics Dashboard data dashboard analytics desktop ui ux interface fintory design clean ui
📊 Cash Management and Analytics Dashboard data dashboard analytics desktop ui ux interface fintory design clean ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble – Cash Monitoring 4.png
  2. Dribbble – Cash Monitoring 5.png
  3. Dribbble – Cash Monitoring 3.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

today I want to share with you the cash monitoring analytics dashboard of a data-heavy banking project that we recently designed.

👩‍💻 Are you looking to build a web or mobile application? We’re always looking to partner with great companies. Say hi at hello@fintory.com

👀 Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

🌎 Visit our Website at www.fintory.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like