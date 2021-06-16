Voice recording mobile app

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey there 👋
Some years ago I worked as a marketer/designer in a company that develops school diaries and journals. That time I communicated closely to the teacher and I was happy to make their life and daily routine easier and more convenient.
And some months ago I started to work on a project for teachers again, and that's great.
Mote is an app that helps people to record voice notes not only in the app, but also within any other application, like Google Docs, Slides, etc. For sure, it's not only for teachers but this product is highly used within that group.
Possibly I will add some more screens or illustrations of this project later.
What do you think about the design of this application?