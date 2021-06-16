Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

❤ TINDER - UI REDESIGN Dating App ❤

❤ TINDER - UI REDESIGN Dating App ❤
Hello friends 🍑
To spent my time in unemployment , i decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple music player UI, i named it ❤ TINDER - UI REDESIGN Dating App ❤ Here i show you some of the screen : front page, matching page and profile page!
Check my behance page to view all the page i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!
Click here :::
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121639577/-TINDER-UI-REDESIGN-Dating-App-

#uiux #design #uidesign #minimal #simple #mobileui #mobileapp #dating #dating app #social #socialmedia #matchmaking #figma #figmadesign

