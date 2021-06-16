Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
temiss

Logo Motion Design for TerraDev

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

TerraDev is an architecture related brand that was looking for a minimal and attractive motion to present their brand.
The style is a linear art that shows the rocess of architecture and foundaton designs.

Contact us today for your logonotion braning designs!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like