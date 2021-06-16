Sonia

Fitness Workout App

Sonia
Sonia
  • Save
Fitness Workout App design app typography ux
Download color palette

Fitness Buddy Offers Workout with the best, online trainer and offline in the comfort of your own. It also empowers you with support and motivation from its community. It brings to the best of the gym experience, Fitness Buddy takes them to a new level where you can choose a type of activity as a trainer at your own comfort of time

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Sonia
Sonia
Like