Good for Sale
Petar Shalamanov

Knight Chess Piece

Petar Shalamanov
Petar Shalamanov
Hire Me
  • Save
Knight Chess Piece pawn bishop king rook queen creative fun art illustration minimal silhouette set vector icon single line horse figure piece chess knight

Chess Pieces Set

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Chess Pieces Set
Download color palette

Chess Pieces Set

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Chess Pieces Set

The Knight (Horse) single line icon, part of Chess Pieces Set, available on Creative Market.

Thanks for watching!

Need logo? Just message me or email me
for any project inquiries or commission works.
📩 : shalamanovpetar@gmail.com

Petar Shalamanov
Petar Shalamanov
Logo & Identity Designer.
Hire Me

More by Petar Shalamanov

View profile
    • Like