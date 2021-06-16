Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milly Zecchinato

Daily logo challenge day 42: postal service

Milly Zecchinato
Milly Zecchinato
  • Save
Daily logo challenge day 42: postal service branding illustration vector logodesign logoconcept design logochallenge illustrator logo
Download color palette

Daily logo challenge day 42: postal service logo

Press "L" to appreciate!
Find me on Instagram @millyzecchinatodesigner

Milly Zecchinato
Milly Zecchinato

More by Milly Zecchinato

View profile
    • Like