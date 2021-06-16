Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
S Carvin Michael

Entertainment Application

S Carvin Michael
S Carvin Michael
Entertainment Application event live streaming trending watchparty chat theater colourful vibrant netflix video movie mobile application entertainment design iphone elegant
Entertainment is one of the basic needs for everyone. During this pandemic we miss watching movies in theaters along with friends. This is a concept application where users can invite friends, create groups, chat and watch movies/videos together!!

