Mobile App / Wallbank

The logo, website and design of the mobile app were created in Paradise for the Swiss bank Wallbank! 🇨🇭

The task before us was to make it both solid and modern, it should be immediately clear that the bank is present and future, and not the past.

To begin with, we started with the colors, blue and rose gold, reminiscent of the dawn, of the future, covering the tops of the mountain wall.

шриф The font logo is made of a grotesque font that has nothing superfluous.

Интерфей The interfaces are made in a minimalistic, stylish design. Despite their simplicity, applications for iOS and iPad OS have received a powerful stuffing of functionality. They completely replace web applications and bank branches. All for your convenience, just hold out your hand!