Wang Xiaoyuan

A set of works to pass the time

Wang Xiaoyuan
Wang Xiaoyuan
A set of works to pass the time
Work has been very busy. . . I haven't made my own thing for a long time. . .
Recently, the company's process has been running smoothly, so I took the time to do this group of time-killing works.
I don’t sleep when I have time, eh, just play~
The follow-up is making a Chinese-style hall and animation. Thinking of making a series of traditional Chinese rooms. The chinese opera stage is already modeling.
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/aYx3dL

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Wang Xiaoyuan
Wang Xiaoyuan

