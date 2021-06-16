🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Say “NO” to long queues at hospitals! With the help of a doctor appointment app, you can visit a required doctor nearby anytime. All you need is to turn on the geolocation, choose the proper time and price for a consultation. If you have particular questions, start a chat with your doctor.
The user panel on the footer enhances to check doctor’s prescriptions, notifications and control personal medical data. The color palette creates a positive attitude and has a good impact on the user experience.
If you’re interested in creating such an app, our definitive guide will help you to do it right.
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for hire. Contact us now.
Don't forget to follow CadabraStudio.
You can also find us here:
Instagram| Behance| Linkedin| Medium
Contact us to start your project.