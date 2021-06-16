Cadabra Studio

Doctor Appointment App

Doctor Appointment App mobile application flat design user experience app ui figma uiux design uiux minimal flat patient app doctor app medical app medical design mobile app design health app doctor appointment healthcare app
Doctor Appointment App mobile application flat design user experience app ui figma uiux design uiux minimal flat patient app doctor app medical app medical design mobile app design health app doctor appointment healthcare app
Say “NO” to long queues at hospitals! With the help of a doctor appointment app, you can visit a required doctor nearby anytime. All you need is to turn on the geolocation, choose the proper time and price for a consultation. If you have particular questions, start a chat with your doctor.

The user panel on the footer enhances to check doctor’s prescriptions, notifications and control personal medical data. The color palette creates a positive attitude and has a good impact on the user experience.

If you’re interested in creating such an app, our definitive guide will help you to do it right.

