Universe vector illustration💕

Hello, Dribble family!
I present you my new art work idea of which came spontaneously and unexpected! I opened Pinterest and realized that wanted to create Universe Stickers.
5 stickers are there. The planet, UFO, satellite, rocket, star.
All 5 stickers will be uploaded on Telegram and you can use them soon! When I have done it I will notify you!
But now I am waiting for you feedbacks! Hope you like my art work ❤️😘💕
Hire me 💡strelets.designer@gmail.com 💡